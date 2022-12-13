Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than morphine).(WDTV)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair issued a warning on Monday.

Blair said the drug, Carfentanil, was found locally and added it is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

“Like fentanyl, Carfentanil can be mixed in with any recreational drug (including marijuana) or pressed into pills and is IMMEDIATELY DEADLY,” Blair said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports the drug is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

We are following up on this story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Jail cell
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police need your help finding stolen ATV
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more nice day before heavy rain moves in
Brodhead Mayor Retires
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor retires
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam