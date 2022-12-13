Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair issued a warning on Monday.

Blair said the drug, Carfentanil, was found locally and added it is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

“Like fentanyl, Carfentanil can be mixed in with any recreational drug (including marijuana) or pressed into pills and is IMMEDIATELY DEADLY,” Blair said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports the drug is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

We are following up on this story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.