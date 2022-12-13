Classic car stolen in Leslie County, police asking for your help to find it

Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is down a collector’s item and they and police are asking for your help to find it.

Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft happened Monday night in the Bear Branch area.

The item in question was a 1940 Plymouth sedan. It is cream and dark brown in color.

If you have any information on where it might be, you are asked to call the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Sheriff Billy Collett or Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega at 606-672-2200 or Leslie County Dispatch at 606-672-3444.

