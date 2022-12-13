Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down for several hours on Monday as authorities negotiated with and later arrested an armed man in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said.

The standoff at the county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, began at around 12:30 p.m., The Herald reported. The man was taken into custody about three hours later, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was hurt.

Selena Rios told the newspaper that she came to the courthouse with her 5-year-old child around 12:25 p.m. and that the armed man walked in right after them.

She said the man appeared to have several rifles and a bulletproof vest. He refused to put them down when ordered by officers, Rios said by text message. Officials moved her and her son to a small room as the courthouse went into lockdown, she said.

Other buildings at the governmental campus were also locked down, and nearby streets were closed. No further information was immediately released.

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse. (KING)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year

Latest News

Christmas Candlelight Service - December 12, 2022
Christmas Candlelight Service - December 12, 2022
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 4:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 4:00 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 6:00 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 6:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 6:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 6:00 p.m.