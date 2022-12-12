UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment

Khamari Anderson and UK Football Assistant Coach Vince Marrow. (Courtesy: Twitter/@espn_mar05)
Khamari Anderson and UK Football Assistant Coach Vince Marrow. (Courtesy: Twitter/@espn_mar05)(Khamari Anderson)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end.

Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.

Anderson attends Cass Technical School in Detroit, Michigan. That is the same school DeAndre Square and Deone Walker came from.

Anderson is the seventh ranked prospect in Michigan and 17th ranked tight end nationally according to Rivals. He held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Pittsburgh as well. He is UK’s second tight end commit for the 2023 class.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
Jail cell
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - December 12, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 12, 2022
Top 5 Plays - December 12, 2022
Top 5 Plays - December 12, 2022
AP Top 25 - December 12, 2022
AP Top 25 - December 12, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - December 12, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - December 12, 2022