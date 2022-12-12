UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end.

BIG BLUE NATION LETS WORK!! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ Enough said. pic.twitter.com/mZbInGl56w — Khamari Anderson (@espn_mar05) December 12, 2022

Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.

Anderson attends Cass Technical School in Detroit, Michigan. That is the same school DeAndre Square and Deone Walker came from.

Anderson is the seventh ranked prospect in Michigan and 17th ranked tight end nationally according to Rivals. He held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Pittsburgh as well. He is UK’s second tight end commit for the 2023 class.

