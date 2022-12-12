Toy drive hosted for kids impacted by EKY flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare hosted a toy drive for families impacted by the late July flood.

Members of the One Stop Health Center in Hazard staff said they wanted to continue assisting community members affected by the disaster any way they could.

Tonnie Walters, growth and community engagement manager said, “From now until December 16th we are encouraging those who can donate new toys in the original packaging unwrapped for children up to 14 years old.”

Toys can be dropped at the One Stop Help Center in Hazard, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The address is 124 Grand Vue Plaza Hazard, KY 41701.

All of the toys will be taken to the Care Cottage Child Advocacy Center in Hazard and distributed to kids in multiple Eastern Kentucky counties.

