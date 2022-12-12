Southern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office to honor fallen K-9 Deputy

K-9 Deputy Xander died Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
K-9 Deputy Xander died Wednesday, December 7, 2022.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Sheriff’s Office in Southern Kentucky is honoring one of their own after his death.

According to a post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, K-9 Deputy Xander died on Wednesday, December 7.

The department is planning an escort for Tuesday to honor their fallen hero.

The escort will start near the Wayne/Pulaski County line and will continue south toward North Main Street in Monticello. That’s where the Monticello Fire Department will have a flag hanging in honor of Xander. The escort will then continue to the Wayne County Courthouse, where there will be a memorial service for the K-9.

Xander and handler Deputy Valis Smedley graduated from the K-9 Interdiction Academy in Carrsville, Va. in April 2022..

