Southern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office to honor fallen K-9 Deputy

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Sheriff’s Office in Southern Kentucky is honoring one of their own after his death.

According to a post from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, K-9 Deputy Xander died on Wednesday, December 7.

The department is planning an escort for Tuesday to honor their fallen hero.

The escort will start near the Wayne/Pulaski County line and will continue south toward North Main Street in Monticello. That’s where the Monticello Fire Department will have a flag hanging in honor of Xander. The escort will then continue to the Wayne County Courthouse, where there will be a memorial service for the K-9.

Xander and handler Deputy Valis Smedley graduated from the K-9 Interdiction Academy in Carrsville, Va. in April 2022..

