Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area.

The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.

Monday, $616.80 was given to Post 9 PAO, Trooper Michael Coleman, to use for the post’s Shop With a Trooper program.

“Through partnerships such as this, we are able to make sure children in our community get the Christmas they deserve,” Coleman said. “Pepsi and Walmart both have been constant supporters of the many programs of the Kentucky State Police.”

This year’s Shop With a Trooper will take place Wednesday, inviting troopers from all around the Post 9 area to grab a cart and give a kid a Christmas to remember.

