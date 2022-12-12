Small business owners share benefits of shopping small during the holidays

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Mandi Sheffel who owns the Read Spotted Newt bookstore in Hazard, community support helped her make ends meet when her business was flooded and as the world shut down due to COVID-19.

“People came out in droves to support this bookstore, and that’s why I’m still here; that’s why I was able to move to a larger location,” said Sheffel. “Not only did I survive during COVID, but I thrived. I was able to move to a larger location and that’s nothing that I did. That was this community.”

As we move through the season of giving, small business owners are encouraging everyone to shop local; not only to help keep these small businesses alive when times get tough, but to also impact the local economy.

“The national average tells us that $73 out of every $100 spent locally is kept in our community,” said Rhonda Brewer, co-owner of The Shoppes on North Main in Hazard. “That is a definite increase for our taxes for our charities, our local charities, that makes us able to donate to those local charities whereas your bigger stores may not care about your hometown basketball team.”

Both Sheffel and Brewer said that when you shop small, you are getting a more personalized retail experience as well.

“You know, its not like a big box retailer where you go into a Barnes & Noble, the selection is larger obviously, but what’s in here feels like its handpicked by me for the people of this area,” said Sheffel.

Brewer said that a goal of hers is to create a place for people to shop at without having to travel two or three hours away to find gifts for their loved ones.

