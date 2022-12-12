School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man working as a school bus driver and substitute teacher has been arrested in connection with inappropriate messages sent to several students, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states Patrick Tumlin, of Vanceburg, Ky is no longer an employee at Lewis County High School after he was arrested and charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

According to the complaint, Tumlin’s employment as a bus driver and substitute teacher was terminated following allegations he sent inappropriate messages via snapchat to two students.

In a mirandized interview, Tumlin admitted to at least one of the alleged statements, but told officers ‘he was joking.’

Screenshots of the inappropriate messages were saved on one student’s phone, according to law enforcement.

In one screenshot, Tumlin’s face is visible, the criminal complaint states.

Tumlin told officers he did not know the ages of the students involved.

The students told officers they have known Tumlin for three to four years, riding the bus Tumlin drove and having him in class as a substitute teacher.

Officials say Tumlin’s phone was seized as evidence and a search warrant was obtained.

Tumlin was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington released the following statement Monday:

“On Friday December 9, two students reported to school officials that they had received inappropriate messages via social media from a substitute teacher/bus driver.  The students reported the messages came earlier that school day.  Our high school administrators immediately investigated the incident and subsequently notified the Kentucky State Police. The Kentucky State Police interviewed the employee and filed a criminal citation.  The employee resigned all positions with the Lewis County School District and is no longer employed in any capacity. Parents of the two students who were involved were notified on Friday.  I appreciate the courage the students had in reporting this matter to school officials. The physical, emotional, and mental well-being of our students remains our top priority.”

