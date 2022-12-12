Primary Care Centers of EKY host Christmas event in Hazard

CHRISTMAS ON THE HILL
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky host Christmas on the Hill event for families in the community.

The event is December 12th and December 14th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator said, “We have a cookie kit that we’re going to have, they can decorate their own cookie. We have Whoville and then we also have where they can write letters to Santa, and then we will have Santa here as well and they can have free pictures with Santa Claus.”

If you would like to attend on Monday or Wednesday, the address is 101 Town and Country Lane in Hazard.

The event is free of charge.

