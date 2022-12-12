Police in Laurel County host annual “Shop with a Cop” event

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 200 kids in Laurel County will have a better Christmas, thanks to the efforts of police this past weekend.

On Saturday morning, dozens of police officers and other volunteers made their way to the London Walmart for the 27th annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The event is funded by donations from area businesses, organizations, churches and individuals.

Each child received $150 to spend with most of that going toward clothes and $50 going toward toys.

You can read more about the event and see pictures in the Facebook posts below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour

Latest News

Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation
Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you’ Escapee makes threats toward police
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice start to the week before big changes return to the mountains