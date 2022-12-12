Police in Laurel County host annual “Shop with a Cop” event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 200 kids in Laurel County will have a better Christmas, thanks to the efforts of police this past weekend.

On Saturday morning, dozens of police officers and other volunteers made their way to the London Walmart for the 27th annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The event is funded by donations from area businesses, organizations, churches and individuals.

Each child received $150 to spend with most of that going toward clothes and $50 going toward toys.

