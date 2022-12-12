Nice start to the week before big changes return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, most of your Monday will be a fairly nice day. Unfortunately, that will not be the case later this week.

Today and Tonight

Skies will be a little overcast to start the work and school week and many locations will wake up in the 30s. Sunshine will appear later today and take our temperatures up into the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, skies stay mostly clear, but a few clouds could creep in late. Lows will drop into the low 30s or upper 20s in spots.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that will soar back into the mid-50s before an approaching cold front on Wednesday into Thursday will send them crashing. More on that in just a minute. Clouds start moving in Tuesday night and rain chances will return late. Lows will drop into the low 40s.

Wednesday will be a soggy mess. Waves of rain, some of it heavy at times, will move in and make for a dreary day. You will need the rain gear off and on all day. Highs will struggle to get into the 50s and will likely stay there all day and well into the night before dropping into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Rain chances will continue on Thursday, but I think they will start to slowly move out later in the day. Your daytime high will likely be at midnight and will drop throughout the day before ending up in the mid-30s by Friday morning. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams and keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy to track the rain along with us.

Friday will be drier, but much cooler with highs only getting into the low 40s before dropping into the upper 20s Friday night. Some flurries are possible Friday night, but, as of right now, we’re not expecting much from them. A few snow showers could follow us into early Saturday. We’ll keep you posted on those as we get closer.

Have a good week!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.