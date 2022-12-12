Morehead State comes back versus ETSU

MSU vs ETSU
MSU vs ETSU(Morehead State Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State and Eastern Tennessee State University went down the wire.

The Eagles started the second half down nine, but rallied to make it a one point game with 20-seconds to go.

Eagles Alex Gross got a bunny to go, followed by a Drew Thelwell layup, and Morehead wins it late 61-57

“We said it a week ago when we gave one away to North Alabama we played about as good as we could for you know 27 minuets we gotta learn how to win and for us to be down a lot this game and keep chipping away and believing and guys stepping up ready to play to win a close ball game against a quality team is really important,” said head coach Preston Spradlin.

The Eagles will be back in action Wednesday, December 14th, at 7:00 p.m. against Georgia Southern.

