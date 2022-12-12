Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Officials with Mississippi State University said head football coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital after “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

61-year-old Leach was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State.

The university said in a statement it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was placed in charge of the team as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record.

