Man sentenced to life in prison for ‘violent kidnapping’ that involved a police officer shot

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a police officer in early May in Flatwoods was sentenced Monday to life in prison in connection with the incident, which included a violent kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington said.

Jonathan Smithers, 41, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and accepted a life sentence.

Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson was shot in the incident in the 100 block of East Street while responding to a 911 call about a suspicious person.

The incident happened May 1 when investigators say Smithers physically abused a woman, including assaulting her with a weapon, and confined her inside his vehicle. He then drove her to the Flatwoods area where the woman was eventually able to escape. During the search for Smithers, he shot Robinson in the throat, according to a news release.

Robinson suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Investigators say Smithers had pleaded guilty to a binding plea agreement, meaning he couldn’t change his mind.

For previous coverage:

Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

