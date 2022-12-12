Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky

Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing charges after a large drug bust in Whitley County.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, Randy Jones, 39, was arrested Saturday after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road in southern Whitley County.

Officers said they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.

Police said the search warrant came as the result of a two-month investigation. We are told Jones sold fentanyl and meth to a confidential informant.

“Here in Whitley County, we are starting to see fentanyl more than we would like to see,” said Officer Dorman Patrick. “We are working more cases that involve fentanyl overdoses. It’s been here for years, but we are seeing it more than we have in the past.”

Jones is facing several counts of drug trafficking and is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Randy Jones, 39.
Randy Jones, 39.

