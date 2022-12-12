Lisa Collins honored at UK, Louisville women’s basketball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball star Lisa Collins died this past April, today family and friends gathered at Rupp to honor a basketball legend.

Collins played High School basketball for Laurel County where she helped them win three state titles in the late seventies.

The 1980 miss basketball winner then went to UK where she helped the Wildcats to an SEC championship in 1982.

Robyn Benton and Maddie Scherr where the first two Kentucky players to score at least 18 points each against Louisville since Rhyne Howard and Taylor Murray on Dec. 9, 2018 and Ajae Petty dropped in 11 points of her own.

Despite their efforts, Kentucky lost 86-72 and drop to 7-2 on the season.

“We have toughness and fight but at the end of the day you have to have discipline, said Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy. “You know, we made a run, but we put them on the free throw line too many times. So, 39 free throws, they make 33, ball game. That’s it just being more disciplined defensively.”

UK’s next game is back at home versus Murray State this Friday, December 16th, at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.