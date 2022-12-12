Lisa Collins honored at UK, Louisville women’s basketball game

Lisa Collins' family at Rupp
Lisa Collins' family at Rupp(WKYT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball star Lisa Collins died this past April, today family and friends gathered at Rupp to honor a basketball legend.

Collins played High School basketball for Laurel County where she helped them win three state titles in the late seventies.

The 1980 miss basketball winner then went to UK where she helped the Wildcats to an SEC championship in 1982.

Robyn Benton and Maddie Scherr where the first two Kentucky players to score at least 18 points each against Louisville since Rhyne Howard and Taylor Murray on Dec. 9, 2018 and Ajae Petty dropped in 11 points of her own.

Despite their efforts, Kentucky lost 86-72 and drop to 7-2 on the season.

“We have toughness and fight but at the end of the day you have to have discipline, said Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy. “You know, we made a run, but we put them on the free throw line too many times. So, 39 free throws, they make 33, ball game. That’s it just being more disciplined defensively.”

UK’s next game is back at home versus Murray State this Friday, December 16th, at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Two champions crowned at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
MSU vs ETSU
Morehead State comes back versus ETSU
Mountain Classic Trophies
2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic winners
Lisa Collins
Former Kentucky Miss Basketball star, Lisa Collins honored at South Laurel