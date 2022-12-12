Ky. funeral home to host community candlelight Christmas service

Bowling Funeral Home
Bowling Funeral Home(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Bowling Funeral Home in London will host a community candlelight Christmas service on Thursday.

Funeral Director Barkley Bowling said the service is for anyone who struggles with the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

There will be an uplifting message, music and candle lighting.

Bowling said the funeral home wanted to put on the service because of the loss many have dealt with during the past few years.

“We’re trying to focus it around, you know, God’s word and God’s promises, to have faith to go on,” Bowling said. “Maybe find some joy during the holidays they normally wouldn’t have without their loved one”

On Thursday, doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the service begins at 7:00 p.m.

