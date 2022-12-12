Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel

McGhee Tyson Airport
McGhee Tyson Airport(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The busy holiday season means stores, restaurants, and, of course, airports are seeing more and more traffic. A report by Forbes claims that Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson is among the worst for holiday travel.

The report was published in the magazine and looked at factors like airfare, delay rate and more.

McGhee Tyson earned an airport score of 82.41 out of 100. According to Forbes, the airport is ranked as the seventh-highest for aircraft arriving late at 6.42%. Airfare is also pretty high, with an average price of $446.55 per flight between October and December. McGhee Tyson also has the eighth-highest percent of diverted flights at 0.31% and tied with Spokane International Airport for the ninth-highest percent of weather delays on average (0.8%).

All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into.

