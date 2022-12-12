Kinetic donates $7,500 to hospital system’s flood relief foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Internet service provider Kinetic donated $7,500 to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Foundation Flood Relief Fund.

Kinetic employees raised the money at the 16th Annual Golf-for-a-Cause Employee Scramble tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in August.

“Five months after the devastating flooding, our Eastern Kentucky communities are still in desperate need,” Kinetic Enterprise major account executive Robb Owens said after presenting a check to the ARH Foundation in Lexington for its Flood Relief Fund.

140 employees, retired employees, family members and guests participated.

“One of the many great things about Kinetic is that everybody steps in and helps out,” Owens added. “With this gift, we’re letting our fellow Kentuckians know they’re not alone. That’s where Kinetic — and, frankly, Kentucky — are really strong.”

You can find more information about the ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.