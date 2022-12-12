‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man was arrested twice last week after he escaped setting off a wild sequence of events.

On Thursday, deputies were called to the State Probation and Parole office building in Pineville to help transport a prisoner that officers had caught after he got away.

Before the man, later identified as Terry Baker, 34, of Middlesboro, took off, he yelled at the probation officers that he would “get his gun and use it on them.”

Once the officers caught him a short time later, they called for the deputy to take Baker to the Bell County Detention Center.

When the deputy put him in the cruiser, police say the suspect started fighting them and banging his head against the window. We’re told he had to be pepper sprayed to get him to calm down.

Terry Baker is charged with escape and fleeing and evading police. He was also served on a felony probation violation and a bench warrant.

