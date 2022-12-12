High flu numbers cause Perry County Schools to start Christmas break early

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools are closed all week this week due to illness.

For many students it’s a chance to start their Christmas break early, but it’s also a reminder of just how bad flu season is this year.

The CDC recently rated Kentucky at the top of the “very high” category for flu spread.

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky help supply Perry County Schools with nurses.

PCCEK Pediatrician Molly O’Rourke said flu seasons come in cycles.

“We tend to have a high flu season every five to ten years, so we are in one of those cycles again,” she said. “So our numbers are coming up from that, and with Covid restrictions prior, we didn’t have that.”

O’Rourke said to take your child to the Doctor within one to two days of them having a fever.

Students will head back to the classroom on January 2.

