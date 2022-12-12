Good Question: Why does the FAFSA require financial information from parents?

FAFSA Workshop looks to navigate changes
FAFSA Workshop looks to navigate changes
By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is about financial aid for college. Jennifer asks, “Why does my child need my financial information when filling out a FAFSA?”

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is an important form for almost everyone planning to go to college. Along with information from students, the form requires some from parents.

The Department of Education says that’s because, as a dependent student, you’re assumed to have parental support, so your parents’ information has to be assessed along with yours to get a full picture of your family’s financial strength and calculate your Expected Family Contribution.

You can be considered a dependent when it comes to federal student aid, even if you don’t live with your parents, if you aren’t claimed on their tax forms or are paying your own bills.

There are several factors that allow you to qualify as independent, including your age, if you’re married, or if you’re a veteran. You can find the full list here.

Education officials recommend filling out the FAFSA as soon as possible to maximize the money you may be eligible for.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

