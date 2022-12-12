Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again.

The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding.

”It’s overwhelming, and you know, I thank God every day I’m able to do this,” said hotel owner Michael Sims. “We can provide and give back.”

The hotel is undergoing renovations. Sims said this was one way they could help their fellow Eastern Kentuckians. They donated headboards, lamps, tables and more.

”We know there’s a lot of people out in the community that has a great need for a few things we have here, but you know, just being able to help these folks,” Sims added.

This is the second time the hotel has donated furniture to the distribution center. It was able to get quality furniture into 15 homes just last month.

”People are starting to get back into their homes, they are in a brand new trailer, brand new house, their place got renovated completely,” said Chris Moeller with ARH. “It’s really nice being able to get these things into their house and it is one less thing they have to worry about at this point.”

