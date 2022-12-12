CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time

Tashi, a 5-month-old red panda cub, steps out into a winter wonderland for the first time. (Source: Paradise Wildlife Park / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A red panda cub in the U.K. got to play in the snow for the first time at Paradise Wildlife Park.

The first snowfall of the season blanketed the zoo in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, England, with about six inches of snow overnight Sunday, the zoo said.

A video shared by Paradise Wildlife Park shows Tashi, a 5-month-old red panda cub, stepping out into a winter wonderland with snow-covered trees. Her mother Tilly can be seen staying close as Tashi tumbles and plays.

Zookeepers said Tashi “nimbly” climbed around the snowy habitat while performing “signature rolly pollies.”

The cub, whose sex has still not been identified, received its name in an online poll last month after going by the nickname Little Red. Tashi means “good fortune” in Nepalese, the zoo said.

Red pandas, native to the eastern Himalaya mountain range, are well-suited to snowy conditions with a double layer of fur, the zoo said.

So much snow piled up that the zoo had to close on Monday “due to the snow making conditions on-site unsafe.” With better weather in the forecast this week, the zoo hopes to reopen Tuesday.

