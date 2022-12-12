Corbin church dedicates Christmas trees to the community

Christmas trees in Corbin
Christmas trees in Corbin(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A total of 75 Christmas trees are lined up and down a field next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.

Each one symbolizes something special to a community member.

“I think it speaks directly to their heart you know,” Father Damian Anumba, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Priest, said.

Every tree has a decorative setup speaking to what each person finds joy or compassion out of.

“There’s been a lot of people that bought the trees and everything, and they’ve got the signs on them and they’ve decorated them with ribbons and stuff, and then they come and walk through and look at their tree,” Sacred Heart Catholic Church Secretary Karen Quinlan said.

Both Quinlan and Father Anumba have trees that are special to them.

Quinlan’s tree symbolizes her son’s victory over cancer. Father Anumba’s tree is dedicated to his brother who died in their home country Nigeria.

“I put up a tree for him and that represents my whole family back home, yeah,” Father Anumba said.

The trees as a whole show what Christmas means to church leaders and so many in the community itself.

“I think, everything about it, a Christmas tree here. People looking at those Christmas trees, the signs, the memories they put there that come to their mind and everything. It brings them to what Christmas is all about,” Father Anumba said.

The trees shine light figuratively during the day, and literally at night.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year

Latest News

Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
Soda pop supports 'Shop With a Cop'
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
FAFSA Workshop looks to navigate changes
Good Question: Why does the FAFSA require financial information from parents?
Mountain Classic Trophies
2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic winners