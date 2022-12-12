Corbin church dedicates Christmas trees to the community

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A total of 75 Christmas trees are lined up and down a field next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.

Each one symbolizes something special to a community member.

“I think it speaks directly to their heart you know,” Father Damian Anumba, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Priest, said.

Every tree has a decorative setup speaking to what each person finds joy or compassion out of.

“There’s been a lot of people that bought the trees and everything, and they’ve got the signs on them and they’ve decorated them with ribbons and stuff, and then they come and walk through and look at their tree,” Sacred Heart Catholic Church Secretary Karen Quinlan said.

Both Quinlan and Father Anumba have trees that are special to them.

Quinlan’s tree symbolizes her son’s victory over cancer. Father Anumba’s tree is dedicated to his brother who died in their home country Nigeria.

“I put up a tree for him and that represents my whole family back home, yeah,” Father Anumba said.

The trees as a whole show what Christmas means to church leaders and so many in the community itself.

“I think, everything about it, a Christmas tree here. People looking at those Christmas trees, the signs, the memories they put there that come to their mind and everything. It brings them to what Christmas is all about,” Father Anumba said.

The trees shine light figuratively during the day, and literally at night.

