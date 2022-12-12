Clouds on the way ahead of a big front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You look up average in the dictionary and you will see a day like today...we finally saw the return of some sunshine throughout the mountains. I hope you’ve enjoyed it because changes are on the way!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds are on the way back into the region as we head through tonight, but they will not have overtaken our skies yet. Meaning, we’ll be able to cool down into the lower 30s before the clouds arrive starting tomorrow.

I expect a mostly dry Tuesday throughout the region as clouds filter in thanks to the warm front of another powerful low pressure gets spun up out to our west. This will mean warmer conditions through the day as some showers are poised to move back in. Those showers will start to increase overnight with lows back in the lower 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

We are keeping clouds and showers back in the forecast as we keep a watchful eye on a big time storm system getting going across the plains.

Ahead of the front, we’ll see a warmup on the way for Tuesday as those clouds increase. Highs are back into the middle 50s as that front draws closer. Severe weather will be a concern across the deep south and the Mississippi Valley, but for us, we’ll see showers in the increase as we go into the nighttime hours as temperatures hold steady in the 40s overnight.

A good soaker on the way for Wednesday as highs settle in the middle 50s as the front moves into the region. Showers look to continue off and on through the nighttime hours as lows stick in the middle 40s. Those showers will continue to wane throughout the day on Thursday as cold air quickly filters into the region. Highs in the middle 50s will be reached early in the day as lows at night fall into the upper 20s. Much colder conditions with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s take over for Friday and the weekend, with the possibility for a few scattered flurries or snow showers.

