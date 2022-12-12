BG community gathers together to ‘Light the Path’ on tornado anniversary

By Sarah Walters
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, when a storm system entered Warren County.

Just 20 minutes later, multiple tornadoes began rampaging through Bowling Green.

“Coming upstairs from our basement, it took us a while to come upstairs, the sounds, the noises, everything, we just were unsure what to expect when we got upstairs. And that was terrifying,” said Magen Siegrist, a community member.

A year later, the Bowling Green community gathered for the “Light the Path” vigil, to honor the 17 people who lost their lives during the tornadoes and pay tribute to those still trying to rebuild.

“I had tears, it was so nice to look around,” said Melinda Hill, City Commissioner of Bowling Green. “This is a busy time of year and to know that people took time out of their crazy schedules to stop, completely stop, and remember what happened last year, was heartwarming.”

Community members gathered at sites where the tornado caused the most damage, to “Light the Path,” including the National Corvette Museum, Russellville Road, and the U.S. 31 W Bypass.

“It is a tragedy when storms happen and we like to ignore that they happen when they are away from home, but when they actually hit in the heart of our town, it is heartbreaking to see,” said Siegrist.

The vigil started one year and 17 hours after the first tornado touched down in Warren County and lasted for 17 minutes, wherein folks shone lights to the sky, lining the tornadoes’ paths.

“I hope people are proud of our city and community, of us coming together and the work that has been done,” said Hill. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but we have come a long way. I look forward to when everything is back in place.”

A touching way to remember, reflect, resolve, and keep Bowling Green strong.

“I am thankful to come here and to see that there are other people who are passionate about our community and are passionate about being here and remembering those that we lost,” said Siegrist.

For more information on tornado relief efforts, visit the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
Jail cell
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice start to the week before big changes return to the mountains
FILE
FBI warns of puppy purchase scams as Christmas nears
Bowling Green city leaders say around 300 permits have been issued for residential units since...
Bowling Green survivors reflect, continue to rebuild one year after tornadoes
While the holiday season is a fun time for a lot of families, it can be difficult for others.
Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health