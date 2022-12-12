Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft.

Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be.

When the deputies arrived at the home on Ray Hatfield Road Thursday night, they asked the homeowner, David Hall, 60, of Middlesboro, where the vehicle was.

Hall told deputies he did not know, but gave them permission to search the area around his house.

One of the deputies found the bike behind a nearby rental property. Tire tracks were found on the property from Hall’s house to where the bike was.

Police also found blood on one of the handgrips of the bike, which they believe is from Hall, who had a fresh cut on his hand.

While he was being searched during his arrest, deputies found a glass container with what they believed to be meth inside.

David Hall is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was also served on a parole violation warrant.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

