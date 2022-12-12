ArtStation in Hazard hosting Kentucky author Silas House

The ArtStation in Downtown Hazard
The ArtStation in Downtown Hazard
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ArtStation in Hazard is hosting an ‘Evening with author Silas House.’

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 12, and runs until 7:30 p.m.

House will be joined by Keith Stewart, Lacy Hale, Appalachia’s Daughter and there will be music by Sam Gleaves.

The event is presented by the Read Spotted Newt bookstore and it’s free and open to the public.

