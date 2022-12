AP Poll: Kentucky up cracks Top 15

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Purdue has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP College Basketball poll as previously top-ranked Houston falls following a loss to Alabama.

Purdue Virginia UConn Alabama Houston Tennessee Texas Kansas Arizona Arkansas Baylor Duke Kentucky Indiana Gonzaga UCLA Mississippi State Illinois Auburn Maryland TCU Wisconsin Ohio State Virginia Tech Miami

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.

