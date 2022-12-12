AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams.

A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it.

“Check the front and the back of the gift card to make sure it has not been tampered with. Additionally, you might even want to buy it closer to the front of the store where more eyes are on it. So, criminals aren’t, you know taking off the numbers,” AARP Fraud Victim Support Director Amy Nofziger said.

AARP also recommends keeping your receipt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"
Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year

Latest News

Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 4:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 4:00 p.m.
Christmas Candlelight Service - December 12, 2022
Christmas Candlelight Service - December 12, 2022
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 6:00 p.m.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 6:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 6:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 6:00 p.m.