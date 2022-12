2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic winners

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is time to recognize the award winners at the 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

Here are the winners for the girls:

Cheerleading:

First place - Floyd Central

Second place - Perry Central

2022 Mountain Basketball Classic Champion: Corbin

2022 Mountain Basketball Classic Second Place: North Laurel

2022 Mountain Basketball Classic Third Place: Jackson County

All Tournament Team:

Presley Fletcher - Knott County

Emmalee Neace - Perry Central

Abby Gilbert - Jackson County

Kenady Ward - Jackson County

Madilyn Meade - Floyd Central

Jada Johnson - Floyd Central

Emily Sizemore - North Laurel

Brooke Nichelson - North Laurel

Chloe McKnight - North Laurel

Darcie Anderson - Corbin

Kallie Housley - Corbin

Bailey Stewart - Corbin

Tony Turner 110% Award: Gracie McKnight - North Laurel

2022 Sportsmanship Award: Raegan Walker - Corbin

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Emily Sizemore - North Laurel

6th Man Award: Mahayla Jordan - Corbin

2022 MVP: Kylie Clem - Corbin

Here are the winners for the boys:

Cheerleading:

First place: Harlan County

Second place: Perry Central

2022 Mountain Basketball Classic Champion: Harlan

2022 Mountain Basketball Classic Second Place: Perry Central

2022 Mountain Basketball Classic Third Place: Harlan County

All Tournament Team:

Jamal Hazell - Hazard

Luke Hale - Martin County

Brady Robinson - Betsy Layne

Nick Ratliff - Knott Central

Trent Noah - Harlan County

Maddox Huff - Harlan County

Christian Collins - Breathitt County

Austin Sperry - Breathitt County

Kizer Slone - Perry Central

Tyler Day - Perry Central

Rydge Beverly - Perry Central

Kyler McLendon - Harlan

Will Austin - Harlan

Jaedyn Gist - Harlan

Tony Turner 110% Award: Dylan Knight - Perry Central

2022 Sportsmanship Award: Trayten Woods - Perry Central

Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award: Max Johnson - Hazard

6th Man Award: Dylan Cox - Harlan

2022 MVP: Kaleb McLendon - Harlan

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.