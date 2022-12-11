Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado

ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Cory Scott was perhaps one of the first victims of the December 2021 tornadoes in Warren County as he lost his life at his Rockfield home.

”This is actually kind of one of my happier places to come remember Cory because to me, this was the last place that I had memories with him was his house,” said Cole Scott, Cory’s brother.

Today, all that’s left of Cory Scott’s Rockfield home is the foundation.

“This year is flying by. It feels like yesterday, but it’s also been the longest year of my life too,” said Cole.

It’s a home that meant a lot to the late 27-year-old, as it was the first home he purchased himself and then renovated alongside his father and brother, Cole.

“It was really special because this was a place that me and everyone would kind of gather which was at his house,” Cole said.

But now, Cole comes here for a different reason: To remember and honor his brother who died in last year’s tornado.

“His flesh is somewhere else. This is where I feel his soul the most.”

Cole says he remembers that night but at the same time, it’s a blur. After the storm hit, they couldn’t get in touch with Cory.

“That’s when everybody got worried that we couldn’t get in touch with Cory,” explained Cole.

Tragically, they never got in touch with Cory, but his dog Luna miraculously survived that night and is now living with Cole and his fiance.

“Another feature about Cory is he had like, really thick black hair, and his dog is like the same way. So she’s the perfect emotional support animal because I can just pet her and you know... it’s all good,” Cole said through tears.

Though his life was cut short, Cole says he’s thankful for the 22 good years with his brother choosing to see the light through this storm as it’s how Cory Scott lived his life.

“You can dwell on all this. It’s, I think it’s really easy to, but that’s not what he wants. That’s not what I want in this life. So, like, I’m gonna remember the good times,” said Cole.

Cole and his family created a scholarship fund in memory of Cory which allows children and teens to attend church camp through Crossland Community Church.

