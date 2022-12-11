Sunshine returns to start the work week, all eyes on midweek system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The beginning of the work week looks dry, but rain chances will return by midweek. We are also tracking frigid temperatures by next weekend.

Tonight through Monday night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late. Temperatures will be chilly compared to recent nights. Overnight lows dip into the lower-30s.

A beautiful start to the work week is on tap! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky on Monday. It will be cool with highs only reaching the mid-and-upper-40s.

The forecast does not change much by Monday night. We remain dry, partly cloudy and cold. Lows tumble into the upper-20s. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans!

Our Next Weather System

Tuesday is looking dry, partly cloudy and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

Our next weather system will roll through the region on Wednesday. Showers are likely under a cloudy sky, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Lows only bottom out in the upper-40s. Scattered showers continue into Wednesday night.

Rain chances stick around into Thursday. Again, we stay mostly cloudy with showers likely at times. Highs reach the low-to-mid-50s, but low temperatures quickly tumble into the lower-30s by Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

By Friday and the weekend, models are hinting at a major cooldown across the area.

Temperatures on Friday look to top out in the lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A snow flurry or two looks possible, but it does not look to be a big deal.

We get even cooler on Saturday! Highs only reach the mid-to-upper-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, a light snow shower or two can not be ruled out, but it does not look to be a big deal. Lows tumble into the mid-20s across the region.

