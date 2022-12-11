Perry County homeowners show off Christmas decorations in holiday tour

Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"
Homeowners decorate for "Tour of Homes"(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club hosted its annual Tour of Homes Sunday.

Four homes in the county were set up with all kinds of decorations for tourists to see.

Each home had its own unique designs to raise Christmas spirit.

Hazard/Perry County Women’s Club member Sherry Burchell said this tradition is always a hit.

”Everybody goes all out every year. This year, people look forward to coming, because it’s something to start the holidays off and we have anywhere from 100 to 200 people that usually come through on a tour,” Burchell said.

The women’s club also held a silent auction at the ArtStation in Hazard to support the community.

