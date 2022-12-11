One Year Later: Governor Andy Beshear visits Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Hardin communities hit by tornadoes

Governor Beshear spent the day traveling to Dawson Springs, Hardin and Mayfield. He talked to people in those communities whose lives were forever changed.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On December 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky.

One year later, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Hardin communities are rebuilding homes and restoring hope into their residents.

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear marked the anniversary of the tornadoes by traveling to communities most impacted by the storms.

Governor Beshear started in Hopkins County.

The Dawson Springs community embraced the governor’s speech about restoring hope as they rebuild their town. Following Governor Beshears’ speech, a family impacted by the tornadoes received keys to their new home.

“We will rebuild every structure and every life,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We know we are not there. But one year later, seeing all these houses come up is a very special step.”

In Marshall County, Governor Beshear provided remarks during a community prayer service. The tragedy of the tornadoes brought the entire state together. Governor Beshear recognized the tenacity of Kentuckians during the most devasting and deadly tornadoes in the state’s history.

“In the end, we lost 81 lives in Kentucky. Everyone a child of God,” said Governor Beshear.

Governor Beshear ended his visits in Mayfield.

During the Mayfield/Graves County memorial service, Governor Beshear recognized first responders and their efforts in rescuing people from collapsed buildings and their dedication to their respective communities.

Governor Beshear reminds us of the compassion communities showed to each other as they processed the devastation.

“It was Kentuckians, neighbors, working through the rubble trying to lift other people out,” said Governor Beshear. “They were trying to be there, but also to share in the heartbreak.”

The tornadoes changed Kentucky’s landscape, but not the spirit that has always been a part of the Commonwealth.

“Most people think the help we got from the world tuning in and helping was because of the damage they saw,” said Governor Beshear. “It’s not. It’s because of the goodness of the people that they saw when they turned on their TVs. They saw kindness. They saw generosity.”

