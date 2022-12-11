Harlan wins first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons battled the Perry Central Commodores Saturday night for the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship game presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

After the first quarter, Perry Central led 20-18.

The Commodores stretched the lead at halftime. Perry Central was up 38-32 at the break.

However, Harlan turned it around during the second half.

A three-pointer at the buzzer gave the Green Dragons a 45-43 lead to end the third quarter.

Harlan outlasted Perry Central 66-56 to win the boys championship game.

With the win, Harlan earned their first Mountain Classic championship.

Here is the updated bracket:

