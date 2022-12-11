Former Kentucky Miss Basketball star, Lisa Collins honored at South Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County and all of Kentucky mourned and celebrated the life Lisa Collins in the inaugural Lisa Collins Classic.

Collins passed away at the age of 59 this past April.

Collins played for Laurel County in High School where she helped them win three state championships in the late seventies.

She continued her career at UK where she and the wildcats won the SEC championship in 1982.

“Lisa Collins was just the ultimate team player she was just like no emotion just get the job done, said former teammate and UK great, Valerie Still. “So i’m here with all my sisters now flying from all over the county to be here, so we pass it on to the next generation (and) that’s what it’s all about.”

The Lisa Collins Classic was a night of joy and sorrow, with many former teammates and family members gathering to remember a legacy that touched so many.

“Well Lisa was such a great player and she is the tradition here and it started with her team and when she passed away we just figured let’s try and do something to honor her legacy, said South Laurel girls head coach,” Chris Souder.

Four basketball games where played including South Laurel who sported throwback jerseys.

Lone cardinal senior Emily Cox wore number 10, instead of her usual 13, to honor Collins who formally claimed that number.

A plaque was unveiled in her honor of her as well, leaving something that’s more than just a memory.

“This (the plaque) will let future generations (know) we wanted something, not for just one night, that’s why (we have) the classic, (but) for people to read and really know who she was,” said Still

Lisa Collins has inspired a generation of young female hoopers, ready to follow in her footsteps.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.