EKY church ends flood relief distribution to focus on helping people rebuild

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman United Methodist Church has been a key contributor to flood relief since July, hosting giveaways and even housing recovery groups over the last four months.

“As soon as we would get low on something, we would get a call and someone had another truck load to bring us,” said Blanch Taylor, the church’s distribution coordinator.

On Sunday, people lined up outside the church to take part in its largest giveaway yet.

“We have about 58 bikes to be giving away, some of those are brand new and we still have lots of blankets and some furniture, and we’ve got some furniture we’re sitting out in the parking lot also and hopefully we can get rid of everything we have,” said Taylor.

Those with the church said they are looking to shift their focus from providing giveaways to helping people rebuild.

“People will call and say, ‘what do you need?’ What we really need right now are work teams,” said Jan Stumbo, assistant director of disaster relief for the church. “Particularly, [we need] skilled work teams and do dry wall, do plumbing, do electrical work, do underpinning, build steps. So, we can house groups here if they’re self-sufficient.”

Church members said it has been humbling to help flood survivors in the last several months, but helping families to have an even brighter holiday season makes things even better.

“We’re just blessed... feeling so blessed that we can just help them and that’s what Christmas is all about is giving and we want to give,” said Taylor.

Although the giveaways are coming to an end, if you or someone you know still has a need, those with the church still want to help in any way they can.

You can call them at (606) 785-5210 or message the church’s Facebook page.

