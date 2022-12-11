Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night.

Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of a shooting in June that left one of his deputies, William Petry, dead along with two officers and a K-9 from the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Deputy Petry was also named Deputy of the Year, with several other deputies receiving the Medal of Valor.

Lexington attorney Mark Wohlander wrote a letter in support of Hunt’s nomination.

“Throughout the days immediately following the shootout, at a time when we knew John’s heart was breaking, John was the person who the community looked to for assurances that as a community we would survive,” Wohlander wrote.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement

Latest News

Harlan wins first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Boys Championship
One Year Later: Governor Andy Beshear visits Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Hardin communities hit...
One Year Later: Governor Andy Beshear visits Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Hardin communities hit by tornadoes
Christmas in a Small Town
‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard
Corbin wins first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Girls Championship