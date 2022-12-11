Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night.

Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of a shooting in June that left one of his deputies, William Petry, dead along with two officers and a K-9 from the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Deputy Petry was also named Deputy of the Year, with several other deputies receiving the Medal of Valor.

Lexington attorney Mark Wohlander wrote a letter in support of Hunt’s nomination.

“Throughout the days immediately following the shootout, at a time when we knew John’s heart was breaking, John was the person who the community looked to for assurances that as a community we would survive,” Wohlander wrote.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.