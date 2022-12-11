Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims

Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) -Christmas is right around the corner, but for some families in Floyd County, this isn’t a typical holiday season.

The summer floods displaced many from their homes.

For Pam Caudill and so many others still not in a permanent place, a Christmas surprise is what they needed.

“Christmas looks different for me and my family this year, as well as Thanksgiving, but this gives us a little bit of stability and a place that we know we’re going to have a place to eat and mingle and enjoy family.”

Caudill says she’s been living at Jenny Willey State Resort Park for around five months, and while it hasn’t always been easy, she’s grateful for the gifts and food.

Picking up a present for her granddaughter, she’s appreciative to groups like Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club for making this happen.

“It’s very difficult to be out of your home at Christmas,” President of the Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club Richie Schoolcraft said. “And I’m sure the stress is hard. And we just want to try to help in any way that we can. I know it doesn’t fix all the problems, but a little bit of happiness can help everywhere.”

This is the boost many needed, and as they celebrate Saturday, the hope remains they’ll be somewhere permanent soon.

Officals said about 30 families living at the park.

