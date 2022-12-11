‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard

Christmas in a Small Town
Christmas in a Small Town(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet.

Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.

This year’s festivities featured free ice skating for attendees as well as new inflatables and photo opportunities for people to enjoy.

”We just wanted to provide an event downtown that was beautiful,” said Wanda Brown, Christmas in a Small Town coordinator. “People travel all over the state of Kentucky to go see Christmas lights or go to events... well, you don’t have to travel, we’ve got it right here.”

Although this year’s firework display was cancelled, people still lined the street’s to watch the annual Christmas parade.

