‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY

Gary Thompson
Gary Thompson(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky.

Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed and chased out of places across the Commonwealth for faking a mental disability to get money.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about the man on Wednesday in their region.

Thompson faces several charges, including criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Two champions crowned at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

Latest News

Bridge collapsed in EKY after flood
‘Life has not moved since the flood.’ Knott Co. couple describes still being trapped at their home
Elk are back after a century
Best places to see elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cole Scott, 22, remember brother, Cory Scott, 27, who died in Rockfield during last year's...
Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado
The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado