Best places to see elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is rich with a variety of animals, including elk.

GSMNP officials offered advice on where and how to view elk safely.

When viewing elk, GSMNP officials warned people to keep a healthy distance of at least 50 yards, which is about half a football field.

Officials also advised visitors on the top places for elk viewing:

Porch of the Oconaluftee Visitor Center

Open fields between the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and the Smokemont Campground

Cataloochee Valley

The Smoky Mountains are a unique home for elk as a herd was reintroduced in 2001, according to GSMNP officials. Over 20 years later, the single herd has split into multiple harems with about 250 individual elk.

GSMNP officials said a harem is a group of female animals that are herded and/or controlled by one or two male animals for the purpose of mating. On the other hand, a herd is simply a large group of animals that live, feed or migrate together.

Did you know the Smoky Mountains have their own herd of elk? Reintroduced in 2001, the herd has split into multiple harems totaling approximately 250 individuals.



When viewing, remember to keep a safe distance of at least 50 yards, the length of half a football field. pic.twitter.com/YrQD3vb295 — GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) December 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.