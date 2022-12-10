Several KY churches host Christmas dinner for flood victims in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s devastating flood, the Knott County Sportsplex has become the epicenter of flood relief for those in the area.

On Saturday, the sportsplex transformed into a winter wonderland for flood survivors.

“We just wanted to have a time when folks would come together in a healing atmosphere to represent the love of Jesus Christ to as many people as we can,” said Ronnie Spriggs, the pastor at Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson County. “Its what we’ve been doing since the beginning.”

Before Saturday’s Christmas dinner, those from Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church and Little Mary Baptist Church in Rowan County have been feeding flood survivors for months.

“Our goal was to be able to provide a hot meal everyday, and so we’ve carried that theme of healing and hope through the community and I guess that’s been the theme of our Thanksgiving dinner and now our Christmas dinner,” said Jared DeAtley, the pastor at Little Mary Baptist Church.

For Saturday’s event, the two churches partnered with Three Pine Freewill Baptist Church out of Carter County and Cherokee Freewill Baptist Church out of Lawrence County.

The four churches came together to provide hot meals, gift bags for children, and even a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.

“I made a commitment back in July that we would be here as long as we could be here or as long as there was a need and we still have that commitment going on today,” said Spriggs.

Those with this event say the have given away nearly 55,000 meals since the flood took place. These giveaways impact flood survivors like Jennifer Tuttle.

“Its nice of people coming up here from different counties helping different families, but some people say, ‘oh, we’re gonna come up there,’ then five weeks later they cancel it, but I’m glad some people stick to it,” said Tuttle.

Those with Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church and Little Mary Baptist Church originally hosted a tent ministry in Knott County to offer sermons and meetings for flood survivors to learn what needs were out there.

The church’s pastors said they hope to host those meetings again next spring or summer.

