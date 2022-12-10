Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many parents of students from Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools were angered by the decision of school officials to not cancel school yesterday amidst a shooting threat.

However, Sen. Rand Paul, who was also targeted in the threat, said it is important to trust the judgment of local school officials and local law enforcement.

“I do not want to be here mourning the loss of kids,” said Paul.

“My three kids went to school here in town and I can understand from a parent, but I am not going to condemn the school officials or second guess them. It is a tough job. I am alarmed by it. It does sound like a very specific threat, but also there are other possibilities. We hope it is not someone that is going to try to carry something like this out.”

The threat appears to not only target three local high schools in Southcentral Kentucky, but conservative leaders like Paul, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former President Donald Trump.

Paul said that violence is never the answer to disagreements between the Democrat and Republican parties.

“I think the message is to realize that our political differences are not as much as we think. Think of our differences versus living in a country that has no discourse, and no freedom of speech,” said Paul.

“I think if people could be less angry at each other, it would help. I do not know if it would solve all of the criminal problems though because I think sometimes criminal problems are not necessarily political differences. You know, to make a threat, you are either mentally ill or criminally ill in some way.”

Paul also emphasized that anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call the Kentucky Safe School Tipline at (866) 393-6659.

