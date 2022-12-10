Perry Central outlasts Harlan County in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic semifinal

Mountain Classic Boys: Perry Central vs. Betsy Layne - December 7, 2022
Mountain Classic Boys: Perry Central vs. Betsy Layne - December 7, 2022
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys are back on the court to see who’s heading to tomorrow night’s championship game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH.

One more spot in the championship up for grabs as the Harlan County Black Bears take on the hosts and defending champion Perry Central Commodores.

A much more competitively balanced game to start the second semifinal, with both teams going shot for shot early in the first quarter, but Harlan County would surge ahead for a 20-11 lead after one.

The Black Bears continued to take advantage of a Perry Central dry spell to get the lead up to double digits. However, late in the quarter, the Commodores would make a run to cut the lead to 29-23 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Perry Central continue to fight back and narrowed the Harlan County lead to just one point, 36-35.

Perry Central would tie the game early in the fourth quarter and eventually take a small lead midway through the period as the teams went back and forth.

A very exciting fourth quarter went all the way down to the wire, Rydge Beverly hit the winning three from the corner for a 52-50 win for the Commodores.

Perry Central will move on to Saturday night’s championship game to take on Harlan at 7:30 p.m.

Harlan County will play in the boys third place game against Breathitt County. The third place game will tip off at approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County

Latest News

Harlan overwhelms Breathitt County for trip to WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship
Jackson County Lady Generals advance in All "A" Classic
Jackson County Lady Generals claim third place at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Will Levis and Liam Coen.
Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky