Perry Central outlasts Harlan County in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic semifinal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys are back on the court to see who's heading to tomorrow night's championship game at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

One more spot in the championship up for grabs as the Harlan County Black Bears take on the hosts and defending champion Perry Central Commodores.

A much more competitively balanced game to start the second semifinal, with both teams going shot for shot early in the first quarter, but Harlan County would surge ahead for a 20-11 lead after one.

The Black Bears continued to take advantage of a Perry Central dry spell to get the lead up to double digits. However, late in the quarter, the Commodores would make a run to cut the lead to 29-23 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Perry Central continue to fight back and narrowed the Harlan County lead to just one point, 36-35.

Perry Central would tie the game early in the fourth quarter and eventually take a small lead midway through the period as the teams went back and forth.

A very exciting fourth quarter went all the way down to the wire, Rydge Beverly hit the winning three from the corner for a 52-50 win for the Commodores.

Perry Central will move on to Saturday night’s championship game to take on Harlan at 7:30 p.m.

Harlan County will play in the boys third place game against Breathitt County. The third place game will tip off at approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

