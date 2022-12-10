Mountain spirit squads compete at KHSAA State Championships

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain cheer and dance teams traveled to GRC to compete in the KHSAA State Championships.

North Laurel Cheer placed third in the Game Day Small Division.

Knox Central Cheer placed third in the Game Day Large Division, and Belfry Cheer placed third.

The All-Girls Super, All-Girls Large, Coed, All-Girls Small and All-Girls Medium divisions will compete Saturday, December 10. Dance teams will compete Sunday.

