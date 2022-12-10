Mountain spirit squads compete at KHSAA State Championships

North Laurel places third in Game Day Small Division
North Laurel places third in Game Day Small Division(KHSAA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain cheer and dance teams traveled to GRC to compete in the KHSAA State Championships.

North Laurel Cheer placed third in the Game Day Small Division.

Knox Central Cheer placed third in the Game Day Large Division, and Belfry Cheer placed third.

The All-Girls Super, All-Girls Large, Coed, All-Girls Small and All-Girls Medium divisions will compete Saturday, December 10. Dance teams will compete Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: The Mountain Classic Miracle Part 2
WYMT Game of the Week
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 9, 2022
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - December 9, 2022
Boys Mountain Classic Semifinal: Harlan County vs. Perry Central - December 9, 2022
Boys Mountain Classic Semifinal: Harlan County vs. Perry Central - December 9, 2022