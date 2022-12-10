Martin County beats Hazard to kick off Championship Saturday at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH is going on December 5th-10th, 2022(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday started bright and early at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH with our first two games of the day.

Martin County played Hazard in the first consolation game.

The Cardinals beat Hazard 63 to 57.

The Hazard Bulldogs led the game 18-13 after the first quarter.

However, Martin County dominated the second quarter, outscoring Hazard 21 to 13. The Cardinals led at halftime 34-31.

After the third quarter, Martin County stretched their lead to five. The score was 50-45 as the final quarter started.

The fourth quarter was hard-fought, but Martin County squeezed by with a 63 to 57 win.

The next consolation game will be between Knott Central and Betsy Layne. The game starts around 1:00 p.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County woman charged in child porn case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Boys championship berths on the line at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center set to pay more than $4.3 million in settlement
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky woman sentenced in burglary case

Latest News

The 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Championship Saturday arrives at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic - Night 6 Part 1
Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: The Mountain Classic Miracle Part 2
North Laurel places third in Game Day Small Division
Mountain spirit squads compete at KHSAA State Championships