Martin County beats Hazard to kick off Championship Saturday at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Championship Saturday started bright and early at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH with our first two games of the day.

Martin County played Hazard in the first consolation game.

The Cardinals beat Hazard 63 to 57.

The Hazard Bulldogs led the game 18-13 after the first quarter.

However, Martin County dominated the second quarter, outscoring Hazard 21 to 13. The Cardinals led at halftime 34-31.

After the third quarter, Martin County stretched their lead to five. The score was 50-45 as the final quarter started.

The fourth quarter was hard-fought, but Martin County squeezed by with a 63 to 57 win.

The next consolation game will be between Knott Central and Betsy Layne. The game starts around 1:00 p.m.

Here is how the bracket looks as of now.

